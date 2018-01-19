China foundry houses to continue ramping up capacity

Nobunaga Chai, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

The China government is expected to continue to push its wafer foundry houses to further expand their production capacity in coming years as it has clearly set a goal for raising the country's IC self-sufficiency rate to 70% by 2025, from a low of 26.2% in 2016.

Buoyed by the government's supporting policy and continued growth of the IC industry in China, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Globlafoundries and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) are building 12-inch fabs in China. And the top-three local foundry houses, Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), Hua Hong Semiconductor, and Shanghai Huali Microelectronics, have also been ramping up their capacities robustly.

While the smartphone, IoT, high-performance computing and automotive electronics are believed to be the most promising sectors to drive the global semiconductor industry in the next 5-10 years, the top-three local foundry houses in China have unanimously targeted the niche automotive electronics market, as they are lagging behind TSMC or Globalfoundries in terms of technology, and the production of automotive-use ICs relies less on advanced processes.

The capacity ramps by the top-three China-based foundry players will also rely heavily on the domestic market, Digitimes Research believes.