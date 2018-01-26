Toppan installs advanced photomask equipment at Shanghai plant

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Toppan Photomasks has announced that additional investment will be made in new, leading-edge equipment for mass production of advanced photomasks at Toppan Photomasks Company Shanghai (TPCS). TPCS is a subsidiary of Toppan Photomasks manufacturing photomasks for semiconductors.

Toppan disclosed plans to start installing the new, leading-edge equipment at its Shanghai facility in April 2018 with initial production starting for 65/55nm photomasks. Installation of the new, leading-edge equipment will continue, step-by-step, with completion scheduled for the autumn of 2018 and fabrication of 28nm and 14nm photomasks scheduled to begin during the first half of 2019.

"The decision to expand our investment in the Shanghai TPCS facility was made to meet the growing demand of the local Chinese market," said Tetsuro Ueki, director and head of electronics at Toppan Printing, in a statement. "Toppan Printing continues to undertake investments that will strengthen our leading-edge photomask production in China, and combine with the strengths of our production bases in Japan and Taiwan. We estimate our market potential will grow to about 4.5 billion yen for FY2020 in the Asian market."

"By introducing leading-edge equipment into TPCS we are establishing in China production capability for fabricating advanced products along with our existing standard products, as well as, repellicle operations that require a short-time delivery," said Terry Russell, president of TPCS, in the same statement.

Also in the statement, Toppan Photomasks CEO Michael G Hadsell noted "we also continue to produce next-generation semiconductor photomasks for 10nm and beyond, as well as develop cutting-edge products, such as EUV photomasks expected to be adopted from 7nm generation."

Toppan Printing started its photomask business in 1961. In China, TPCS launched photomask production in 1995 and has maintained its technology and market share lead since.

Toppan Photomasks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toppan Printing with revenues in excess of US$14 billion in 2016. Headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Toppan Photomasks is part of the Toppan Group of photomask companies.