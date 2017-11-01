Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 22:57 (GMT+8)
Hua Hong Semi, SinoMCU jointly develop 95nm MCUs
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Hua Hong Semiconductor and Shanghai SinoMCU Microelectronics have successfully verified and are ready for volume production of a 95nm MCU based on eMemory Technology's OTP (One-Time Programming) process platform, according to the companies.

Hua Hong has introduced its low-power 95nm CE 5V OTP MCU process platform designed particularly for IoT MCU applications.The platform has further expanded the company's embedded memory process portfolio, and underpins its future momentum in the fields of smart home and IoT.

Hua Hong indicated its 95nm CE 5V OTP MCU process platform has extremely low static power (Ioff, 0.5pA/micron), and has significantly reduced the size of the OTP cells and IPs through process and IP optimization - the area of the 95nm IP has been shrunk by nearly 50% compared to that of the 0.18-micron OTP process. With higher logic gate density (60% higher than the 0.18-micron OTP process) and smaller SRAM bit cell (30% smaller than the 0.18-micron OTP process), the new process significantly reduced die size of the chips, and is highly competitive in costs.

Dedicated to developing MCU solutions, China-based SinoMCU is partnering with Hua Hong to develop new products verified on the foundry's new OTP process platform. The embedded OTP memory is an optimized IP designed by Hua Hong on the basis of eMemory's OTP cell and its own expertise in the embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) platform. The new product announced today is what the companies claim the smallest 8-bit MCU in the market, and delivers significantly improved performance as evidenced by the greatly reduced OTP programming non-conformance and time. With higher interference immunity, the product delivers exceptional price-performance, and is applicable in household appliances and industrial controls.

"It is our pleasure to work with SinoMCU to introduce a quality MCU with high performance-price. The successful development of the first MCU based on the 95nm CE 5V OTP MCU process platform is very exciting for us, and once again proves Hua Hong Semiconductor's expertise in the field of MCU," said Kong Weiran, executive VP of Hua Hong Semiconductor.

"SinoMCU, a Chinese MCU design house that sets foot in its local market and vigorously integrates itself into the local value chain, leverages manufacturing processes that better caters to product requirements to introduce MCU products with obvious performance-price benefits. This has allowed us to gain a higher share in the Chinese MCU market," said Bao Xuhe, VP of technology at SinoMCU. "Investing heavily in the R&D of process platforms suitable for a full range of MCU products, such as OTP, MTP, Flash and EEPROM, Hua Hong Semiconductor delivers leading manufacturing processes in the industry, and great competitiveness in terms of cost optimization, performance improvement and one-stop service."

