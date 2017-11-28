China IC sector must develop large IDMs, says expert

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

China's semiconductor industry must move to establish major IDM (integrated device manufacture) enterprises with global competitiveness to fill up the deficiency of domestic IDM deployments, while continuing to strengthen its IC design and foundry businesses, according to Ye Tianchun, director of the Institute of Microelectronics of Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMECAS).

Ye made the remarks when speaking on the next stage development of China IC industry at a recent semiconductor forum held in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province of China.

Despite fast growths seen in China's IC design, fabrication, packaging, equipment and materials in recent years, Ye said, the nation's semiconductor industry should be repositioned in its next stage of development. He furthered that China should adopt a strategy to pursue innovations and build its own characteristics in the global semiconductor ecosystems, with the eventual goals of steering the development of the global semiconductor market and reshaping global semiconductor ecosystems.

He said China's high-speed rail networks, power grid networks and smart car production all have the nation's own characteristics, generating good opportunities for the China semiconductor industry to develop large-size IDMs to localize production of major IC products and devices needed by the networks. For instance, he said, IDMs of power semiconductor devices can support the power grid networks.

Low profit margins

Ye said China is now the world's largest manufacturer of electronics and information technology products, generating annual production value of over CNY12 trillion (US$1.8167 trillion), with profits, however, reaching only CNY600 billion for a profit margin of 4-5% as the market for high-end chips with much higher profitability is still dominated by foreign players.

But international semiconductor players are increasingly reluctant to absorb capital injection from China lest their advanced technologies should flow to China, Ye said. He cited statistics compiled by ICwise as indicating that China has commanded only a 6% share of successful international semiconductor acquisitions and mergers. This is because international competitors are now deeply aware that China is actively building its own semiconductor industry ecosystems, covering materials, equipment, manufacturing, design, packaging and testing, and terminal applications, according to Ye.

In fact, Ye disclosed, China's self-sufficiency for semiconductor equipment and materials has neared 30% and its semiconductor firms have accumulated more than 20,000 IPs, making the semiconductor industry increasingly confident of pursuing innovative development on its own.

The VLSI chapter of the China Semiconductor Industry Association estimated China's IC design market scale to reach CNY200 billion in 2017, with half of which relying on contract fabrication in China. In addition, China has announced a total investment of US$65 billion in building 12-inch wafer fabs, with total monthly capacity estimated to reach 1.25 million pieces, a figure still not sufficient to replace imports of high-end chips, according to Ye.

IMECAS director Ye Tianchun.

Photo: Jean Chu, Digitimes, November 2018