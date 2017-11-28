Taipei, Wednesday, November 29, 2017 06:43 (GMT+8)
mostly clear
Taipei
25°C
China IC sector must develop large IDMs, says expert
Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

China's semiconductor industry must move to establish major IDM (integrated device manufacture) enterprises with global competitiveness to fill up the deficiency of domestic IDM deployments, while continuing to strengthen its IC design and foundry businesses, according to Ye Tianchun, director of the Institute of Microelectronics of Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMECAS).

Ye made the remarks when speaking on the next stage development of China IC industry at a recent semiconductor forum held in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province of China.

Despite fast growths seen in China's IC design, fabrication, packaging, equipment and materials in recent years, Ye said, the nation's semiconductor industry should be repositioned in its next stage of development. He furthered that China should adopt a strategy to pursue innovations and build its own characteristics in the global semiconductor ecosystems, with the eventual goals of steering the development of the global semiconductor market and reshaping global semiconductor ecosystems.

He said China's high-speed rail networks, power grid networks and smart car production all have the nation's own characteristics, generating good opportunities for the China semiconductor industry to develop large-size IDMs to localize production of major IC products and devices needed by the networks. For instance, he said, IDMs of power semiconductor devices can support the power grid networks.

Low profit margins

Ye said China is now the world's largest manufacturer of electronics and information technology products, generating annual production value of over CNY12 trillion (US$1.8167 trillion), with profits, however, reaching only CNY600 billion for a profit margin of 4-5% as the market for high-end chips with much higher profitability is still dominated by foreign players.

But international semiconductor players are increasingly reluctant to absorb capital injection from China lest their advanced technologies should flow to China, Ye said. He cited statistics compiled by ICwise as indicating that China has commanded only a 6% share of successful international semiconductor acquisitions and mergers. This is because international competitors are now deeply aware that China is actively building its own semiconductor industry ecosystems, covering materials, equipment, manufacturing, design, packaging and testing, and terminal applications, according to Ye.

In fact, Ye disclosed, China's self-sufficiency for semiconductor equipment and materials has neared 30% and its semiconductor firms have accumulated more than 20,000 IPs, making the semiconductor industry increasingly confident of pursuing innovative development on its own.

The VLSI chapter of the China Semiconductor Industry Association estimated China's IC design market scale to reach CNY200 billion in 2017, with half of which relying on contract fabrication in China. In addition, China has announced a total investment of US$65 billion in building 12-inch wafer fabs, with total monthly capacity estimated to reach 1.25 million pieces, a figure still not sufficient to replace imports of high-end chips, according to Ye.

IMECAS director Ye Tianchun Photo: Jean Chu, Digitimes, November 2018

IMECAS director Ye Tianchun.
Photo: Jean Chu, Digitimes, November 2018

Realtime news

  • Virtual reality headset shipments top 1 million in 3Q17, says Canalys

    Before Going to Press | 9h 17min ago

  • Ardentec seeing orders from IDMs increase

    Before Going to Press | 9h 22min ago

  • Quanta developing AR glasses

    Before Going to Press | 9h 24min ago

  • BOE likely to build its 2nd flexible OLED panel plant in Chongqing

    Before Going to Press | 9h 25min ago

  • PCB firm Unitech to swing to profit in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 9h 33min ago

  • Connector maker Nextronics eyeing more sales of medical products

    Before Going to Press | 9h 41min ago

  • Xiaomi ships over 85 million IoT-enabled devices

    Before Going to Press | 9h 43min ago

  • Chassis maker In Win to swing back to profitability in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 9h 44min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link