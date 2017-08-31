Hua Hong rolls out 95nm eNVM process

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

Hua Hong Semiconductor has announced its latest 95nm single gate embedded non-volatile memory (95nm 5V SG eNVM) process for the production of 8-bit microcontroller units (MCU).

Hua Hong's new 95nm 5V SG eNVM process provides low-power and cost benefits, while keeping performance and reliability, the company said. The process will provide its MCU customers more competitiveness in the vast 8-bit MCU application segments, such as industrial control, IoT, automotive and consumer electronics, Hua Hong claimed.

With optimized cell structure and IP design, the 95nm 5V SG eNVM process enables smaller die size, lower write power (50μA/MHz), and a low static device power (Ioff) at 0.5pA. CPU core clock frequency can reach up to 50MHz, well accommodating demand for 8-bit MCU applications. The single IP design combining the high performance of EEPROM and the small size of flash can significantly reduce size and costs compared with the dual IP design.

Moreover, a more competitive mask layer - with only 19 layers of mask for 3-layer metal - delivers obvious benefits in manufacturing costs. Specifically for chips that have a larger analog circuit area, Hua Hong's 95nm 5V SG eNVM process provides great cost benefits, including guaranteed performance, high reliability, a data retention duration of more than 30 years, and the capability to endure more than 500,000 write/erase cycles.

Hua Hong added it has ramped up production using the new process.

"Hua Hong strives to maintain its global competitive edge in the field of eNVM technology, and has achieved excellent results in the smart card and MCU markets in recent years," said company executive VP Kong Weiran. "Featuring security, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, the 95nm 5V SG eNVM launched by Hua Hong is the preferred process to win in the 8-bit MCU market. The company has the differenciated eFlash/eEEPROM process platforms required by a variety MCUs, and is able to integrate its embedded memory with CMOS RF and/or high-voltage (HV) LDMOS technologies to significantly expand the number of available MCU solutions."

According to IHS, the 8-bit MCU market will reach US$6.1 billion by 2020 with shipments reaching nearly 17 billion units.