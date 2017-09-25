Taipei, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 08:43 (GMT+8)
Beijing, Shanghai IC sectors prospering
Claire Sung, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 25 September 2017]

The flourishing IC industries in Beijing and Shanghai has been pushing forward China's overall IC industry development, enabling the rapid rise of China in the global marketplace. Development of both IC sectors in Beijing and Shanghai is also being backed by the "National Semiconductor Industry Development Guidelines" and "Made in China 2025" published by China's State Council aimed at making a major push in the development of the local IC industry.

The Beijing IC industry sector has risen at a 16.1% CAGR in production value over the past 10 years, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology. In 2016, Beijing-headquartered IC enterprises generated a combined CNY75 billion (US$11.4 billion) which accounted for one-sixth of the total revenues generated by China-based IC companies.

An IC industry cluster has been formed in Beijing with the Zhongguancun (Haidian) Science Park being the core of its IC design sector development and Yizhuang focusing on the development of the local IC manufacturing part. A complete supply chain has been created locally to expand its global presence in the fields of mobile chips, memory ICs, image sensors and other chips.

The Beijing IC industry supply chain has already brought together several major China-based companies, such as fabless chipmaker Unigroup Spreadtrum RDA, mobile device vendor Xiaomi and fab toolmaker Naura Technology (formerly Beijing Sevenstar Electronics), as well as research institutions, investment firms and industry associates to bolster the development of the local IC industry.

Shanghai is another major city of China's IC industry development. In Shanghai, the scale of the local IC industry has already expanded to surpass CNY100 billion with a goal of reaching CNY200 billion by 2020.

The Shanghai IC industry generated revenues of a total of CNY105.3 billion in 2016, which represented a 10.76% on-year increase, according to the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology. In 2016, there were a total of 215 fabless chipmakers headquartered in Shanghai engaged in the development of solutions for a wide range of products including mobile devices, multimedia devices, digital TVs, set-top boxes and IoT devices.

Shanghai-headquartered Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), China's leading foundry chipmaker, has drawn a total investment of CNY67.5 billion from the local government to build additional 12-inch wafer fabrication lines locally. Shanghai Huali Microelectronics (HLMC), another major China-based 12-inch foundry, is also headquartered in Shanghai and has implemented an expansion project attracting a total investment of CNY38.7 billion from the government.

In addition, the city government of Shanghai has introduced a CNY50 billion IC industry investment fund named Shanghai Integrated Circuit Investment Fund (SICIF), which completed the first round of fund-raising totaling CNY28.5 billion in 2016. The fund will provide CNY30 billion to support the development of the local manufacturing sector, CNY10 billion to help local fabless firms expand via acquisitions, and another CNY10 billion to foster the development of the local equipment and materials sector.

