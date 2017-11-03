Gowin, TSMC team up for 28nm FPGA chips

Jean Chu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

China-based Gowin Semiconductor has announced the development of its first 28nm FPGA product, the GW3AT-100, fabricated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Gowin is already working with TSMC to produce mid-density FPGA chips using the foundry's 55nm SRAM process technology. Gowin's 55nm FPGA solutions are rivaling the company's larger international peers Xillinx' Spartan FPGA series and Altera's Cyclone solutions.

The recently developed solution is what Gowin claims China's first homegrown 28nm FPGA chip, which will compete with Xilinx' Kintex-7 series.

FPGA demand will be driven by emerging applications such as robots, drones, big data, IoT, autonomous driving and 5G communications, In particular, FPGAs are seen as an important element to deliver high-performance artificial intelligence (AI). According to Gowin CEO Jason Zhu, the company's FPGA chips will be targeting the Asia Pacific market for growth.

Gowin has added new distributors in South Korea and Taiwan, said Zhu. The company is also looking to build its presence in Japan, Australia, India, North America and Europe in 2018, Zhu indicated.

Zhu said Gowin expects to cumulatively ship over two million wafers before the 2018 Lunar New Year, which falls in February.

Zhu worked for Lattice Semiconductor in 1996-2011, and was involved in the development of Lattice's seven generations of FPGA series. Zhu was once the core technical leader in programmable logic of the China National 863 program.

Ning Song, president and CTO of Gowin, has more than 25 years of R&D experience in the EDA industry including Lattice and Cadence Design Systems.

Founded in 2014, Gowin is based in Guangdong. The company recently struck a deal with Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone enabling it to obtain government subsidies of over CNY80 million (US12.1 million).