Acer ITS likely to win bus e-payment project in Myanmar

Aaron Lee, Indonesia; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Acer's subsidiary Acer ITS has cooperated with Excel KC Myanmar to compete for a Yangon city government project to procure a smart e-payment system for a public transportation system of nearly 5,000 buses, according to the Taiwan-based vendor.

The city government, which started inviting open bids for the project in August 2017, has since selected three candidates from 14 competitors, with Acer ITS- Excel KC Myanmar team having the first priority for price negotiation and a good chance of becoming the winner, Acer said.

Yangon has a population of 5.2 million and daily bus passenger volume of two million.

In Taiwan, Acer ITS has a market share of about 70% for smart transportation solutions including multi-card e-payment systems, car plate recognition and cloud-based services. The company has stepped into smart parking management in the Taiwan market by acquiring parking app developer ParkinglotApp and cooperating with local banks for parking payment.

Acer ITS will also tap the Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore markets for smart parking management solutions.