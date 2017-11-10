Acer 3Q17 net income hits 27-quarter high

Acer has announced its the financial results for the third quarter of 2017, with consolidated revenues rising 13% sequentially to reach NT$60.58 billion (US$2.01 billion), and net income hitting a 27-quarter high at NT$1.45 billion.
The company's third-quarter 2017 gross profits were NT$6.7 billion, up 20% on year, with 11.1% margin, reflecting stabilizing operations, Acer said. Operating income was NT$933 million, and earnings per share (EPS) were NT$0.48 for the quarter.
The net income of NT$1.45 billion marks the company's highest in 27 quarters and is more than fivefold on year, demonstrating the company's strong business momentum, and stabilizing operations and profitability, said Acer.
Acer attributed the third-quarter 2017 revenue growth mainly to: Acer's gaming product revenues that grew by 168% on year and contributed more than 10% to total revenues; Windows-based commercial notebook revenues that grew by 40% YoY; Chromebook revenues that grew by 27% YoY; and contribution from new business, including Acer's cloud and e-business that grew by 30% on year.
Acer: Consolidated balance sheet, 2Q16 - 2Q17 (NT$k)
Item
2Q-2017
1Q-2017
4Q-2016
3Q-2016
2Q-2016
|
Current assets
|
116,510,665
|
114,898,163
|
133,863,136
|
118,231,117
|
119,145,073
|
Intangible assets
|
17,541,753
|
17,500,205
|
18,595,922
|
24,713,658
|
25,577,155
|
Non-current assets
|
32,053,641
|
31,116,320
|
31,810,926
|
38,154,145
|
38,625,090
|
Assets
|
148,564,306
|
146,014,483
|
165,674,062
|
156,385,262
|
157,770,163
|
Current liabilities
|
86,117,237
|
83,275,012
|
105,421,675
|
84,511,136
|
84,568,387
|
Non-current liabilities
|
6,962,552
|
7,736,463
|
2,573,909
|
9,281,721
|
9,301,193
|
Liabilities
|
93,079,789
|
91,011,475
|
107,995,584
|
93,792,857
|
93,869,580
|
Stockholders' equity
|
55,484,517
|
55,003,008
|
57,678,478
|
62,592,405
|
63,900,583
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017