Acer 3Q17 net income hits 27-quarter high
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 November 2017]

Acer has announced its the financial results for the third quarter of 2017, with consolidated revenues rising 13% sequentially to reach NT$60.58 billion (US$2.01 billion), and net income hitting a 27-quarter high at NT$1.45 billion.

The company's third-quarter 2017 gross profits were NT$6.7 billion, up 20% on year, with 11.1% margin, reflecting stabilizing operations, Acer said. Operating income was NT$933 million, and earnings per share (EPS) were NT$0.48 for the quarter.

The net income of NT$1.45 billion marks the company's highest in 27 quarters and is more than fivefold on year, demonstrating the company's strong business momentum, and stabilizing operations and profitability, said Acer.

Acer attributed the third-quarter 2017 revenue growth mainly to: Acer's gaming product revenues that grew by 168% on year and contributed more than 10% to total revenues; Windows-based commercial notebook revenues that grew by 40% YoY; Chromebook revenues that grew by 27% YoY; and contribution from new business, including Acer's cloud and e-business that grew by 30% on year.

Acer: Consolidated balance sheet, 2Q16 - 2Q17 (NT$k)

Item

2Q-2017

1Q-2017

4Q-2016

3Q-2016

2Q-2016

Current assets

116,510,665

114,898,163

133,863,136

118,231,117

119,145,073

Intangible assets

17,541,753

17,500,205

18,595,922

24,713,658

25,577,155

Non-current assets

32,053,641

31,116,320

31,810,926

38,154,145

38,625,090

Assets

148,564,306

146,014,483

165,674,062

156,385,262

157,770,163

Current liabilities

86,117,237

83,275,012

105,421,675

84,511,136

84,568,387

Non-current liabilities

6,962,552

7,736,463

2,573,909

9,281,721

9,301,193

Liabilities

93,079,789

91,011,475

107,995,584

93,792,857

93,869,580

Stockholders' equity

55,484,517

55,003,008

57,678,478

62,592,405

63,900,583

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

