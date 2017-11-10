Acer 3Q17 net income hits 27-quarter high

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 November 2017]

Acer has announced its the financial results for the third quarter of 2017, with consolidated revenues rising 13% sequentially to reach NT$60.58 billion (US$2.01 billion), and net income hitting a 27-quarter high at NT$1.45 billion.

The company's third-quarter 2017 gross profits were NT$6.7 billion, up 20% on year, with 11.1% margin, reflecting stabilizing operations, Acer said. Operating income was NT$933 million, and earnings per share (EPS) were NT$0.48 for the quarter.

The net income of NT$1.45 billion marks the company's highest in 27 quarters and is more than fivefold on year, demonstrating the company's strong business momentum, and stabilizing operations and profitability, said Acer.

Acer attributed the third-quarter 2017 revenue growth mainly to: Acer's gaming product revenues that grew by 168% on year and contributed more than 10% to total revenues; Windows-based commercial notebook revenues that grew by 40% YoY; Chromebook revenues that grew by 27% YoY; and contribution from new business, including Acer's cloud and e-business that grew by 30% on year.

Acer: Consolidated balance sheet, 2Q16 - 2Q17 (NT$k) Item 2Q-2017 1Q-2017 4Q-2016 3Q-2016 2Q-2016 Current assets 116,510,665 114,898,163 133,863,136 118,231,117 119,145,073 Intangible assets 17,541,753 17,500,205 18,595,922 24,713,658 25,577,155 Non-current assets 32,053,641 31,116,320 31,810,926 38,154,145 38,625,090 Assets 148,564,306 146,014,483 165,674,062 156,385,262 157,770,163 Current liabilities 86,117,237 83,275,012 105,421,675 84,511,136 84,568,387 Non-current liabilities 6,962,552 7,736,463 2,573,909 9,281,721 9,301,193 Liabilities 93,079,789 91,011,475 107,995,584 93,792,857 93,869,580 Stockholders' equity 55,484,517 55,003,008 57,678,478 62,592,405 63,900,583

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017