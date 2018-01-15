Taiwan makers must pursue client-centric innovations with AI, big data, says expert

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan manufacturers must pursue innovative values on the customer end to secure successful transformation, and must better utilize AI (artificial intelligence) and big data analysis to address problems of production lines to maximize the value of smart production, according to Jay Lee, former director of the Center for Intelligent Maintenance Systems (IMS) of the US National Science Foundation (NSF).

Lee made the statement when speaking at a forum on how to utilize big data to drive smart transformation of Taiwan industries, jointly hosted on January 12 by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan and Feng Chia University, in his capacity as a chair professor at D School of the local university. He is also Ohio Eminent Scholar and LW Scott Alter chair professor at the University of Cincinnati.

Lee said Taiwan's manufacturing sector has been solving "visible" problems rather than "invisible" ones, and has therefore missed many invisible values that are exactly the "blue ocean" for industrial development.

Japan stresses craftsmanship in production, Germany boasts the carpenter spirit, and the US highlights the technician spirit, Lee said. Taiwan seems to embrace only a "me too" follower mentality, focusing on contract production at competitive cost, Lee commented.

But Taiwan can no longer rely on the only advantage of handling contract manufacturing at lower cost to survive the coming smart manufacturing trends, Lee said, adding that besides upgrading manufacturing technologies, how to interpret big data and utilize AI to achieve smart production has become a crucial task for them.

Lee stressed that industrial big data come in four levels, namely data technology (DT), platform technology (PT), analysis technology (AT), and operation technology (OT). These four levels must be integrated through AI to solve problems seen on production lines, such as done by Toyota in its 16 manufacturing plants in North America, allowing the production lines to maintain non-stop operations.

Industry 4.0 is not just a manufacturing revolution, but will also bring revolutionary changes to innovation models, business models, service models, industrial chains and value chains, Lee said, stressing that tech innovations for business models and service models will become the most important drivers of the Industry 4.0 development and will emerge as the new "blue ocean" for industrial competition in the future.

On the same occasion, Liu Ching-ching, vice chairman of PwC Taiwan, also said that Industry 4.0 refers to not only automated or smart production, but also involves smart transformation of all the processes, ranging from R&D, production, sales and supply chains. He said Taiwan manufacturers have to understand that innovation, digital transformation or management should be driven by market needs, and they must manage to work out customer-centric solutions to upgrade their competitiveness and shift from the supply chains into the global network of innovative values.

Jay Lee, ex-director of IMS Center, NSF

Photo: Bryan Chuang, Digitimes, January 2018