SMC eyeing Taiwan market for floating PV systems
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 4 December 2017]

Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Construction (SMC) will promote floating PV systems established on surface of water bodies in the Taiwan market, a Central New Agency report has cited the company as indicating.

Joint research by Sumitomo Mitsui Construction (SMC) and Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore shows that a floating PV system can generate 6% more electricity than a rooftop PV system or a ground-mounted PV power station of the same installation capacity, said the report.

While roofs of buildings have limited space for setting up PV systems and land costs for PV power stations are high, there is much space on water surface for floating PV systems without land cost, SMC noted.

The Japan firm said it is eyeing the market in Taiwan where there are many reservoirs, lakes and agricultural/industrial ponds and the Taiwan government has set policies of increase renewable energy to 20% of total power generation by 2025.

To promote floating PV systems, SMC is poised to produce patented buoy platform systems in Taiwan and plans to cooperate with Taiwan-based PV module makers.

