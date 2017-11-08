Taipei, Thursday, November 9, 2017 15:36 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
LedLink expects secondary lenses for LED automotive lighting to drive growth
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

LedLink Optics, a maker of secondary optical lenses for LED lighting, expects applications for automotive lighting to drive business growth, according to the company.

LedLink expects the revenue proportion of applications for LED automotive lighting to rise from about 10% in 2017 to 15% in 2018. For the product line, China-based LED automotive lighting makers will account for 30% of its revenues, South Korea- and Japan-based ones 30%, and 30% for US-, Europe- and Taiwan-based ones.

LedLink has released its third-quarter 2017 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$319.6 million (US$10.6 million), gross margin of 43.78%, net operating profit of NT$47.7 million, net profit of NT$41.7 million and net EPS of NT$0.80.

For January-September, its consolidated revenues reached NT$919.8 million, gross margin 44.41%, net operating profit NT$139.7 million, net profit NT$117.5 million and net EPS NT$2.26.

LedLink's October consolidated revenues reached NT$105.0 million, decreasing 0.97% sequentially and 6.33% on year, and those of NT$1.025 billion for January-October declined 5.63% on year.

Realtime news

  • BOE to compete with Foxconn for stake in JDI, says report

    Displays | 13min ago

  • China AI unicorn Cambricon to launch smart chips using TSMC 16nm process

    Bits + chips | 16min ago

  • Machvison posts record October revenues

    Bits + chips | 21min ago

  • Lite-On Semi October revenues rise nearly 19% on year

    Bits + chips | 46min ago

  • Experience economy brings new challenges to manufacturers, says Delmia CEO

    IT + CE | 1h 39min ago

  • Flat panel makers looking to niche large-size applications

    Displays | 1h 47min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link