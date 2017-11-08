LedLink expects secondary lenses for LED automotive lighting to drive growth

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

LedLink Optics, a maker of secondary optical lenses for LED lighting, expects applications for automotive lighting to drive business growth, according to the company.

LedLink expects the revenue proportion of applications for LED automotive lighting to rise from about 10% in 2017 to 15% in 2018. For the product line, China-based LED automotive lighting makers will account for 30% of its revenues, South Korea- and Japan-based ones 30%, and 30% for US-, Europe- and Taiwan-based ones.

LedLink has released its third-quarter 2017 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$319.6 million (US$10.6 million), gross margin of 43.78%, net operating profit of NT$47.7 million, net profit of NT$41.7 million and net EPS of NT$0.80.

For January-September, its consolidated revenues reached NT$919.8 million, gross margin 44.41%, net operating profit NT$139.7 million, net profit NT$117.5 million and net EPS NT$2.26.

LedLink's October consolidated revenues reached NT$105.0 million, decreasing 0.97% sequentially and 6.33% on year, and those of NT$1.025 billion for January-October declined 5.63% on year.