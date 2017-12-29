Excellence Optoelectronics to debut on emerging stock market

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED automotive lighting device and module maker Excellence Optoelectronics has obtained approval from the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) to list on the local Emerging Stock Board, according to company sources.

While LED automotive lighting devices and modules taking up 80% of consolidated revenues, Excellence also produces LED street lamps and traffic lights for 13% of total sales. The company has its LED traffic lights adopted by 45 states in the US.

The company posted revenues of NT$1.855 billion (US$61.3 million), gross margin of 18.15%, and net profits of NT$7.4 million or NT$0.05 per share for the first three quarters of 2017. For November, revenues reached NT$262.8 million, growing 0.03% on month and 18.3% on year.