MediaTek October revenues fall to 3-month low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

MediaTek saw its October 2017 revenues fall to a three-month low of NT$21.01 billion (US$696.2 million). The Taiwan-based smartphone SoC specialist's revenues for the month represented decreases of 5.3% sequentially and 11.7% on year.

Revenues for the first 10 months of the year totaled NT$198.83 billion, down 13.8% from the same period in 2016.

MediaTek expects to post revenues ranging from NT$59.2 billion to NT$64.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing a decrease of up to 7% or an increase of up to 1% on a sequential basis, while gross margin for the period will be 34.5-37.5%.

MediaTek saw its gross margin rise to 36.4% in the third quarter from 35% in the second, while revenues increased 9.6% on quarter to NT$63.65 billion.

The company generated net profits of NT$5.06 billion in the third quarter, with EPS reaching NT$3.26 compared with NT$1.51 in the second quarter and NT$4.98 in third-quarter 2016.