MediaTek sells partial stake in Goodix
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 November 2017]

MediaTek has announced that through a HK-based investment arm, the company plans to dispose of part of its stake in China-based Goodix and transfer the shares to China's National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund (CICF).

Through subsidiary Gold Rich International (HK), MediaTek will sell 22,712,917 Goodix shares for CNY93.69 (US$14.21) each, or a total of CNY2.13 billion. MediaTek expects to recognize a gain of approximately NT$7.65 billion (US$255.2 million) from the sale, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

CICF will be the buyer of the Goodix shares Gold Rich will be releasing, MediaTek disclosed.

After the sale, Gold Rich will hold 72,253,083 Goodix shares, or an approximately 15.91% stake in the company, MediaTek said.

