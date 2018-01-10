MediaTek unveils edge AI platform

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

MediaTek has uveiled its edge computing NeuroPilot AI (artificial intelligence) platform. Through a combination of hardware and software, an AI processing unit (APU ), and NeuroPilot SDK, MediaTek said it will bring AI across its wide-ranging technology portfolio that powers 1.5 billion consumer products a year across smartphones, smart homes, autos and others.

MediaTek's current AI solutions for voice assistants, TVs and autonomous cars, are being showcased at CES 2018.

"2018 is a new era in device innovation. MediaTek is committed to enabling our partners and customers with technology advancements consumers demand through the power of AI integration with our chipsets," said Jerry Yu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Home Entertainment Business Group, MediaTek. "AI enhanced technology is quickly becoming part of the consumers' every day experience. MediaTek's AI platform is designed for today's smart devices and to pave the way for an AI- powered future."

The company cited industry analysts as forecasting the AI industry will top US$14 billion by 2023. Device makers across platforms are working to incorporate AI into more devices and need solutions that still deliver processing power, maintain battery life and are cost effective. Connected devices also now require more computing power at the edge rather than in the cloud for faster response times.

According to MediaTek, the NeuroPilot platform brings AI closer to the chipset level - for devices at the edge of computing - where deep learning and intelligent decision need to happen faster. This creates a strong hybrid of an edge-to-cloud AI computing solution. Through a balance of performance and power efficiency, MediaTek said it makes implementing and running AI applications efficient and practical across devices. MediaTek's platform uses AI to enhance features and applications people use every day in mobile devices and at home like intelligent camera imaging and voice and image detection or recognition.

MediaTek said its AI solution operates in concert with existing neural processing SDKs including Google TensorFlow, Caffe, Amazon MXNet, Sony NNabla and more. At the OS level, MediaTek offers support for Android and Linux. Along with designing chipset level AI technology, MediaTek will introduce an AI SDK. It will allow developers access to SOC level functions to build AI applications and solutions across MediaTek chipsets and MediaTek powered devices.

"Our customers and consumers want truly intelligent devices. From taking better photographs through the power of AI processing algorithms, to improved voice and face recognition and accurate sensor information for autonomous driving, AI and machine learning is the technology to drive consumer products forward," said Yu. "With our broad range of chipsets, backed by our current and newly developed AI framework, MediaTek is poised to be a full ecosystem AI solution provider."