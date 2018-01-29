MediaTek likely to land Wi-Fi ASIC orders for HomePad, says paper

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

MediaTek is expected to land Wi-Fi ASIC orders for the next-generation HomePad devices to be launched by Apple in 2019, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

MediaTek is likely to build the ASIC chips using a 7nm process at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), enhancing the sales momentum of the foundry's 7nm segment, said the report.

MediaTek is currently the supplier of comparable ASICs for the Amazon Echo, Google Assistant and Alibaba T-mall Genie smart speaker products.

MediaTek also aims to secure orders for modem, CDMA and wireless charging chips from Apple, with the modem chip orders for the next-generation iPhone devices likely to come in 2019 at the earliest, said the report.