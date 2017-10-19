MediaTek to post slight decrease in 4Q17 revenues

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

MediaTek is expected to post a slight sequential decrease in consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017, with gross margin to stay flat, according to industry sources.

With smartphone demand continuing to recover in emerging markets, as well as rising shipments of MediaTek's Helio P23 and P30 SoC solutions, the company's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 will decrease only slightly on quarter compared to the larger declines usually seen for the same quarter in previous years, the sources said.

Market watchers generally expect MediaTek's operation to bottom out and start recovering in 2018. The company's cost-effective 12nm Helio P-series mobile SoCs, as well as SoC product lines for IoT and non-handset applications, are being identified as the contributors to the company's gross margin improvement in 2018.

MediaTek's gross margin slid to a record low of 33.5% in the first quarter of 2017, but grew to 35% in the second quarter.

MediaTek saw its third-quarter revenues increase 9.6% sequentially to NT$63.65 billion, which met the high end of the company's sales guidance. The company is scheduled to hold an investors meeting on October 31 to discuss its performance during the third quarter and provide a business outlook.