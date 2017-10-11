Taipei, Thursday, October 12, 2017 03:07 (GMT+8)
Epistar September revenues hit 30-month high
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.476 billion (US$81.6 million) for September, the highest monthly level since April 2015 with growth of 6.15% sequentially and 12.77% on year.

The growth was driven by increased shipments of blue-light LED chips for lighting and backlighting, and shipments of AlGaInP LED chips for plant-growing lamps.

Epistar recorded consolidated revenues of NT$7.057 billion for the third quarter, the highest quarterly figure since fourth-quarter 2014 with growth of 6.27% sequentially and 7.05% on year, and those of NT$19.433 billion for January-September rose 1.19% on year.

