Taipei, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 05:34 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
16°C
Wireless charging solution providers to benefit from iOS 11.2
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Taiwan-based wireless charging solution providers, including Generalplus Technology, Holtek Semiconductor, Nuvoton Technology and ENE Technology, are expected to see their sales increase significantly after Apple released its iOS 11.2 which supports 7.5W wireless charging technology, according to industry sources.

Generalplus has disclosed that its Qi-verified wireless charging solutions, after being tested, have proved to be able to support 7.5W wireless charging technology set on iOS 11.2, using its proprietor PWM and software products and without the need for further upgrades.

Under favorable heat dissipation environment, Generalplus's wireless charging solutions can shorten up to one-third of the charging time as compared with the previous 5W technology, the company claimed. Generalplus' 5W and 15W wireless charging solutions are also Qi-verified.

Meanwhile, MCUs from both Holtek Semiconductor and Nuvoton Technology are also expected to receive 15W Qi verification in the fourth quarter of 2018, the sources noted.

Holtek and Generalplus have been approached by China-based smartphone vendors for possible supplies of their wireless charging solutions, the sources indicated.

Realtime news

  • Epistar to begin small volume production of VCSEL wafers, mini LED chips in 2Q18

    Before Going to Press | 8h 23min ago

  • Catcher looks to strong performance in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 8h 25min ago

  • Lextar reports decreased sales for November

    Before Going to Press | 8h 26min ago

  • Diode maker Eris sees revenues up over 20% on-year in November

    Before Going to Press | 8h 27min ago

  • HannStar Display to sell majority of Nanjing subsidiary to HK-listed company

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • TPK November revenues hit 2-year high

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • APT launches innovative applications using Intel EMC 5G solutions

    Before Going to Press | 8h 31min ago

  • Smartphone solutions providers to see gross margins rebound in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 8h 33min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link