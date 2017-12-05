Wireless charging solution providers to benefit from iOS 11.2

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Taiwan-based wireless charging solution providers, including Generalplus Technology, Holtek Semiconductor, Nuvoton Technology and ENE Technology, are expected to see their sales increase significantly after Apple released its iOS 11.2 which supports 7.5W wireless charging technology, according to industry sources.

Generalplus has disclosed that its Qi-verified wireless charging solutions, after being tested, have proved to be able to support 7.5W wireless charging technology set on iOS 11.2, using its proprietor PWM and software products and without the need for further upgrades.

Under favorable heat dissipation environment, Generalplus's wireless charging solutions can shorten up to one-third of the charging time as compared with the previous 5W technology, the company claimed. Generalplus' 5W and 15W wireless charging solutions are also Qi-verified.

Meanwhile, MCUs from both Holtek Semiconductor and Nuvoton Technology are also expected to receive 15W Qi verification in the fourth quarter of 2018, the sources noted.

Holtek and Generalplus have been approached by China-based smartphone vendors for possible supplies of their wireless charging solutions, the sources indicated.