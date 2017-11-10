Taiwan IC designers vying for 8-inch foundry supply

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

Taiwan fabless IC firms are aggresively vying to secure capacity at 8-inch foundries to meet increasing orders in 2018, particularly for MCU and MOSFET chips needed to support a variety of new applications, with such fabs in Taiwan and China expected to maintain high utilization rates through the whole coming year, according to industry sources.

The sources said that as the average lead time for 8-inch wafer fabs is longer than that for 12-inch fabs, 8-inch fabs in Taiwan and China are running at full capacity to roll out MCUs, MOSFET chips and LCD driver ICs, all of which are expected to see tight supply at least through the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Taiwan MCU suppliers said that many makers of new-generation devices associated with IoT (Internet of Things), cloud services, AI (artificial intelligence), smart home and automotive electronics have developed new functions and applications to add values to their devices and stimulate sales, thus showing great demand for new chip solutions to support the new functions and applications.

As a result, quite a few major Taiwan MCU players have seen their revenue scales, average chip prices, and gross margins rise significantly, including Holtek Semiconductor, Generalplus Technology, Nuvoton Technology, Weltrend Semiconductor, Sonix Technology and Ene Technology.

On another front, foreign suppliers MOSFET chips have shifted their production focus to high-voltage MOSFET chips to supply makers of automotive electronics, gradually quitting the market for small- to medium-voltage MOSFET chips. This will enable major Taiwan MOSFET players to enjoy sharp revenue and profit growths in 2018, with Sinopower Semiconductor, Niko Semiconductor, and Advanced Power Electronics having received intensive order placement inquiries from new potential customers, according to industry sources.

Taiwan LCD driver IC suppliers have also enjoyed stable increases in orders, and among them, Novatek Microelectronics has disclosed that the biggest challenge to its revenue growth in 2018 rests with whether it can secure sufficient upstream wafer foundry capacity to support its order fulfillment, the sources said.