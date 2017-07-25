Taipei, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:35 (GMT+8)
Holtek 32-bit MCU shipments to rise significantly in 2Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

MCU and consumer IC firm Holtek Semiconductor expects shipments of its 32-bit MCUs to rise significantly in the second half of 2017 thanks to strong demand for fingerprint identification and IoT applications, according to company VP and spokesperson Patty Li.

Meanwhile, shipments of Holtek's 8-bit MCUs will continue their stable growth in the third quarter, driven by demand for health measurement applications, said Li. However, demand for home appliances and gaming peripheral products will drop.

Regarding international MCU vendors' longer delivery lead times, Li declined to comment on the issue but said if Taiwan-based firms receive transferred orders, the orders are unlikely to be fulfilled until after September.

Li also declined to comment on the company's business outlook estimated by market watchers. Market watchers expect Holtek to reach its peak for 2017 in the fourth quarter, and post record revenues and profits for all of the year.

Holtek reported net profits of NT$228 million (US$7.52 million) for the second quarter of 2017, which hit a record high, with EPS reaching NT$1.01. The company generated revenues of NT$1.15 billion in the second quarter, up 6.3% sequentially and 5.6% on year.

Foreign exchange gains buoyed Holtek's profitability further in the second quarter. As high as 70% of Holtek's revenues are denoted in Chinese Yuan.

Holtek's revenues for the first half of 2017 increased 12% from a year earlier to NT$2.24 billion, while EPS for the six-month period came to NT$1.83.

