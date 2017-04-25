Holtek reports on-year increase in 1Q17 earnings

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

MCU and IC solution provider Holtek Semiconductor has reported net profits of NT$185 million (US$6.113 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 10.6% on quarter but up 10.2% on year. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$0.82 for the quarter.

The company also reported foreign exchange transaction losses of NT$29 million in the first quarter, affecting its profitability and gross margin. First-quarter gross margin dropped to 47.1%, a decline of 0.9pp from a quarter earlier and 2.2pp from a year earlier.

Thanks to a record high revenues of NT$446 million in March, Holtek saw its first-quarter revenues increase 0.1% on quarter and 19.6% on year to NT$1.086 billion.

Holtek expects its revenues to grow within 10% in the second quarter, buoyed by increasing shipments for electrical appliance, health measurement and motor-control applications, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing sources from the company.

The company's stock price slid NT$0.80 to finish at NT$54.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 25 session.