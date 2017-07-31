MCU firm Nuvoton sees 2Q17 profits surge

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 31 July 2017]

Taiwan-based Nuvoton Technology, the logic IC subsidiary of Winbond Electronics specializing in MCU and PC peripherals, has reported net profits hiked 172% sequentially to NT$247 million (US$8.15 million) in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.19.

A seasonal pick-up in MCU demand, as well as demand for PC-related peripheral chips, boosted Nuvoton's revenues for the second quarter of 2017. The company generated a record NT$2.41 billion in second-quarter revenues, up 13.3% sequentially.

Meanwhile, Nuvoton's gross margin climbed 3.25pp on quarter to 41.24% thanks to a more favorable product mix.

Nuvoton's net profits for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$338 million, similar to year-ago levels, with EPS reaching NT$1.63.

Market watchers expect Nuvoton to enjoy another quarter of record revenues in the third quarter, driven by rising sales of PC peripheral chips. Sales of its baseboard management controller (BMC) chips for servers will also start generating revenues in the third quarter, according to the watchers.