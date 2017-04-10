Taiwan MCU and consumer IC firms post brisk March revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 April 2017]

MCU and consumer IC design house Holtek Semiconductor saw its March revenues climb to a new record high, while revenues at fellow companies Generalplus Technology and Weltrend Semiconductor surged 45% and 48%, respectively, on month.

Holtek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$446 million (US$14.6 million) for March 2017, up 32.7% sequentially and 20.6% on year, and hitting a record high. The company's revenues came to NT$1.09 billion for the first quarter of 2017, rising 19.6% from a year earlier.

Generalplus posted consolidated revenues of NT$280 million for March 2017, the highest levels in eight months. Revenues totaled NT$644 million for the first quarter of 2017, down 5.9% on year.

Weltrend generated revenues of NT$202 million in March 2017, up 48.1% on month and 29.2% from a year ago. The company saw its first-quarter revenues climb 12% on year to NT$495 million.

Nuvoton Technology, the logic IC subsidiary of Winbond Electronics specializing in MCU products, has announced consolidated revenues for March 2017 increased 19.1% sequentially and 12.4% from a year earlier to NT$761 million. Revenues came to NT$2.12 billion for the first quarter of 2017, rising 14.6% on year.