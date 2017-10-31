Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 07:25 (GMT+8)
Holtek to ship one million wireless charging MCUs in 2017
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 31 October 2017]

MCU and consumer IC firm Holtek Semiconductor expects its shipments of MCUs for wireless charging applications to reach one million units in 2017 driving up its revenues and profits for the year. Shipments of wireless charging MCUs are expected to triple in 2018, according to company spokesperson Patty Li.

The company is also ramping up production of its 32-bit MCUs for power supply, healthcare, household appliances to meet rising demand, Li said, adding that order visibility for 32-bit MCUs has extended to the first quarter of 2018.

Shipments of the company's 32-bit MCUs totaled 5.42 million units in the first three quarters of 2017 compared to the 2.83 million units shipped during the entire 2016, Li revealed.

Holtek's wireless charging MCUs have been verified for WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) 5W certification, and the company is set to received 15W verification by year-end 2017, Li noted, adding shipments of wireless charging MCUs are likely to reach 700,000 units a quarter in 2018.

Holtek posted net profits of NT$237 million (US$7.86 million) or an EPS of NT$1.05 on revenues of NT$1.125 billion in the third quarter of 2017. EPS for the January-September period stood at NT$2.87.

Gross margin stood high at 47.8% in the third quarter, up 1.4pps from a quarter earlier.

Market watchers expects Holtek's revenues to grow within a range of 5% sequentially in the fourth quarter with a gross margin comparable to that recorded in the previous quarter. They also estimated Holtek to snap up an EPS of NT$4 for all of 2017.

