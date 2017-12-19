Taiwan MLCC makers reluctant to expand production capacity despite supply shortfall

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 December 2017]

MLCC supply has fallen short of demand since June 2017, and the shortfall is expected to last into the second half of 2018. But Taiwan MLCC suppliers such as Yageo and Walsin Technology are conservative about expanding their supply capacities and will continue hiking prices to check demand, or carry out collaborative sales schemes with OEM and EMS customers to secure profits for both sides, according to industry sources.

Yageo said that MLCC prices have risen by 20-30% on average this year, and delivery lead time has extended to 3-6 months from the normal level of 1-2 months due to lingering tight supply.

The company last expanded its production capacity in September 2016 by 10-15%, plunging from 30-50% expansions seen five years ago mainly due to worries that high capacity expansion might drive down prices, undermining the firm's revenue and profit performances.

But Yageo said that the current supply shortfall of midrange and low-end MLCC products is mainly caused by Japan and US suppliers reducing or quitting production of such components as they have focused more on supplying automotive-use and industry-use MLCC components that offer higher prices and gross margins.

The company said it would rather move to invest in manufacturing niche-type MLCC components for automotive and industry uses to secure higher profitability than expanding capacity for commodity MLCCs.

Walsin also noted that despite mass orders for standard MLCC components flowing to Taiwan suppliers, the company is also conservative about capacity expansion, lest its sales prices should be dragged down by oversupply.

Industry sources said that the supply shortfall of midrange and low-end MLCCs will push up revenue and profit records of Taiwan suppliers in the short term, but it is highly imperative for them to step up deployments in the higher-end niche products to secure more sustainable and profitable operations in the future.