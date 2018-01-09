Yageo reports strong on-year revenue increase for December

Yageo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.349 billion (US$113.26 million) for December 2017, representing a 2.53% increase on month and 47.1% increase on year.
The passive components maker has totaled NT$32.255 billion in 2017 revenues, up 9.04% compared with last year.
For the year of 2016, Yageo totaled NT$29.58 billion in consolidated revenues, up 7.51% sequentially on year.
Yageo: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-17
|
3,349
|
2.5%
|
47.1%
|
32,255
|
9%
Nov-17
|
3,266
|
7.7%
|
30%
|
28,906
|
5.9%
Oct-17
|
3,033
|
1.1%
|
26.4%
|
25,640
|
3.4%
Sep-17
|
3,001
|
7.1%
|
16%
|
22,607
|
1%
Aug-17
|
2,802
|
2.3%
|
10.3%
|
19,605
|
(1%)
Jul-17
|
2,740
|
4.2%
|
9.6%
|
18,022
|
4.2%
Jun-17
|
2,630
|
(2.6%)
|
7.3%
|
15,282
|
3.3%
May-17
|
2,701
|
3.7%
|
6.9%
|
12,651
|
2.5%
Apr-17
|
2,604
|
2.2%
|
3.8%
|
9,950
|
1.3%
Mar-17
|
2,547
|
17.6%
|
(2.9%)
|
7,347
|
0.5%
Feb-17
|
2,166
|
(17.8%)
|
10.4%
|
4,800
|
2.3%
Jan-17
|
2,634
|
15.7%
|
(3.4%)
|
2,634
|
(3.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018