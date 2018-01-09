Yageo reports strong on-year revenue increase for December

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Yageo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.349 billion (US$113.26 million) for December 2017, representing a 2.53% increase on month and 47.1% increase on year.

The passive components maker has totaled NT$32.255 billion in 2017 revenues, up 9.04% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Yageo totaled NT$29.58 billion in consolidated revenues, up 7.51% sequentially on year.

Yageo: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 3,349 2.5% 47.1% 32,255 9% Nov-17 3,266 7.7% 30% 28,906 5.9% Oct-17 3,033 1.1% 26.4% 25,640 3.4% Sep-17 3,001 7.1% 16% 22,607 1% Aug-17 2,802 2.3% 10.3% 19,605 (1%) Jul-17 2,740 4.2% 9.6% 18,022 4.2% Jun-17 2,630 (2.6%) 7.3% 15,282 3.3% May-17 2,701 3.7% 6.9% 12,651 2.5% Apr-17 2,604 2.2% 3.8% 9,950 1.3% Mar-17 2,547 17.6% (2.9%) 7,347 0.5% Feb-17 2,166 (17.8%) 10.4% 4,800 2.3% Jan-17 2,634 15.7% (3.4%) 2,634 (3.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018