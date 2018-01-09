Bits + chips
Yageo reports strong on-year revenue increase for December
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Yageo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.349 billion (US$113.26 million) for December 2017, representing a 2.53% increase on month and 47.1% increase on year.

The passive components maker has totaled NT$32.255 billion in 2017 revenues, up 9.04% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Yageo totaled NT$29.58 billion in consolidated revenues, up 7.51% sequentially on year.

Yageo: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

3,349

2.5%

47.1%

32,255

9%

Nov-17

3,266

7.7%

30%

28,906

5.9%

Oct-17

3,033

1.1%

26.4%

25,640

3.4%

Sep-17

3,001

7.1%

16%

22,607

1%

Aug-17

2,802

2.3%

10.3%

19,605

(1%)

Jul-17

2,740

4.2%

9.6%

18,022

4.2%

Jun-17

2,630

(2.6%)

7.3%

15,282

3.3%

May-17

2,701

3.7%

6.9%

12,651

2.5%

Apr-17

2,604

2.2%

3.8%

9,950

1.3%

Mar-17

2,547

17.6%

(2.9%)

7,347

0.5%

Feb-17

2,166

(17.8%)

10.4%

4,800

2.3%

Jan-17

2,634

15.7%

(3.4%)

2,634

(3.4%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

