Kinko developing receiver optical lenses for 3D sensing
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 November 2017]

Kinko Optical is developing receiver optical lenses for 3D sensing, which is expected to see fast growing adoption by smartphone vdndors, according to company chairman Kent Chen.

Through cooperation with Taiwan- and Japan-based IC design houses, Kinko has become a supplier of smartphone-use lens modules for China-based vendor TCL, Chen said. Kinko and China-based smartphone vendor Meizu are also co-developing G+P (glass plus plastic) lens modules and dual-lens modules, with shipments expected to begin in 2018, Chen noted, adding Kinko has also been in talks about cooperation with first-tier China-based smartphone vendors such as Oppo and Vivo.

Unable to compete against Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical in smartphone-use lens modules, Kinko looks to receiver lenses to rejuvenate its business, which has been declining in 2017, Chen said at an investors conference last week.

Kinko produces spherical polished glass lenses, aspheriacl molding glass lenses and plastic optical lenses. It has a factory in central Taiwan with monthly production capacity of 4.5 million lens pieces and another in Foshan, China, with 12 million units.

Kinko aims to become one of the world's leading suppliers of G+P lens modules, enter first-tier China-based smartphone vendors' supply chains, become a main supplier of automotive lens modules for US- and Europe-based automakers and enter surveillance and IoT (Internet of Things) supply chains around the world.

For January-September 2017, Kinko Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.835 billion (US$93.7 million), gross margin of 6.23%, net operating loss of NT$159.8 million, net loss of NT$82.6 million and net loss per share of NT$0.51.

Kinko Optical

Kinko Optical chairman Kent Chen (standing) at an investor confernece.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

