Kinko Optical suffers net loss per share of NT$0.31 for 1H17
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Glass, molded glass aspherical and plastic lens maker Kinko Optical saw second-quarter 2017 business swing into net loss, leading to net loss per share of NT$0.31 for January-June.

Kinko posted consolidated revenues of NT$945.6 million (US$31.1 million), gross margin of 5.40%, net operating loss of NT$62.2 million, net loss of NT$52.4 million and net loss per share of NT$0.32 for second-quarter 2017. For first-half 2017, consolidated revenues totaled NT$1.837 billion, with gross margin of 6.29%, net operating loss of NT$108.6 million and net loss of NT$50.5 million.

Kinko's July consolidated revenues reached NT$342 million, growing 3.32% sequentially and 2.39% on year, and those of NT$2.177 billion for January-July slipped 2.36% on year.

Kinko: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

342

3.3%

2.4%

2,177

(2.4%)

Jun-17

331

4.4%

(1.3%)

1,835

(3.2%)

May-17

317

6.8%

(2%)

1,504

(3.6%)

Apr-17

297

(12.5%)

(6.3%)

1,187

(4%)

Mar-17

339

27%

(3.3%)

890

(3.2%)

Feb-17

267

(5.9%)

28.2%

551

(3.2%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

