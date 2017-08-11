Kinko Optical suffers net loss per share of NT$0.31 for 1H17

Glass, molded glass aspherical and plastic lens maker Kinko Optical saw second-quarter 2017 business swing into net loss, leading to net loss per share of NT$0.31 for January-June.
Kinko posted consolidated revenues of NT$945.6 million (US$31.1 million), gross margin of 5.40%, net operating loss of NT$62.2 million, net loss of NT$52.4 million and net loss per share of NT$0.32 for second-quarter 2017. For first-half 2017, consolidated revenues totaled NT$1.837 billion, with gross margin of 6.29%, net operating loss of NT$108.6 million and net loss of NT$50.5 million.
Kinko's July consolidated revenues reached NT$342 million, growing 3.32% sequentially and 2.39% on year, and those of NT$2.177 billion for January-July slipped 2.36% on year.
Kinko: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
342
|
3.3%
|
2.4%
|
2,177
|
(2.4%)
Jun-17
|
331
|
4.4%
|
(1.3%)
|
1,835
|
(3.2%)
May-17
|
317
|
6.8%
|
(2%)
|
1,504
|
(3.6%)
Apr-17
|
297
|
(12.5%)
|
(6.3%)
|
1,187
|
(4%)
Mar-17
|
339
|
27%
|
(3.3%)
|
890
|
(3.2%)
Feb-17
|
267
|
(5.9%)
|
28.2%
|
551
|
(3.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017