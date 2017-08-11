Kinko Optical suffers net loss per share of NT$0.31 for 1H17

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Glass, molded glass aspherical and plastic lens maker Kinko Optical saw second-quarter 2017 business swing into net loss, leading to net loss per share of NT$0.31 for January-June.

Kinko posted consolidated revenues of NT$945.6 million (US$31.1 million), gross margin of 5.40%, net operating loss of NT$62.2 million, net loss of NT$52.4 million and net loss per share of NT$0.32 for second-quarter 2017. For first-half 2017, consolidated revenues totaled NT$1.837 billion, with gross margin of 6.29%, net operating loss of NT$108.6 million and net loss of NT$50.5 million.

Kinko's July consolidated revenues reached NT$342 million, growing 3.32% sequentially and 2.39% on year, and those of NT$2.177 billion for January-July slipped 2.36% on year.

Kinko: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 342 3.3% 2.4% 2,177 (2.4%) Jun-17 331 4.4% (1.3%) 1,835 (3.2%) May-17 317 6.8% (2%) 1,504 (3.6%) Apr-17 297 (12.5%) (6.3%) 1,187 (4%) Mar-17 339 27% (3.3%) 890 (3.2%) Feb-17 267 (5.9%) 28.2% 551 (3.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017