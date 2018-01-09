Kinko developing 3D sensing receiver lenses

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Optical lens maker Kinko Optical is developing 3D sensing receiver lenses for smartphones and expects the product line to drive business growth in 2018, according to company chairman Kent Chen.

Kinko has become a supplier of lens modules for China-based smartphone vendor TCL and is developing G+P (glass + plastic) lens modules through cooperation with China smartphone vendor Meizu, according to industry sources. Kinko has also been seeking orders from China's smartphone vendors Oppo and Vivo.

Kinko reported consolidated revenues of NT$249 million (US$8.3 million) for December, slipping 15.33% sequentially and 21.53% on year; those of NT$826 million for fourth-quarter 2017 dropped 17.33% sequentially and 16.77% on year, and the 2017 sum of NT$3.66 billion fell 8.68% on year.

Kinko chairman Kent Chen

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2018