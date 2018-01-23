Kinko expects business rebound in 2018

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Kinko Optical expects lenses for cars, IoT (Internet of Things) networks and smartphones to help its business rebound in 2018, according to company chairman and CEO Kent Chen.

Although Kinko is a main supplier of lenses for Japan-based digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera vendors, Kinko expects global demand for DSLR cameras to keep falling and therefore has shifted focus to automotive, IoT and smartphone applications, Chen indicated.

Kinko has begun small-volume shipments of lenses for IoT network webcams. It also has entered Panasonic's supply chain, with shipments of G+P (glass plus plastic) lenses to begin in March 2018, according to industry sources.

Kinko has been developing automotive lenses for four years. Kinko in 2017 obtained certification for lenses used in rear parking assist sensors from Canada-based automotive part supplier Magna International and will start shipments in small volumes in March 2018, and it is likely to enter Germany-based automakers' supply chains in 2019, the sources said.

For smartphone lenses, Kinko has partnered with China-based smartphone vendor TCL, the sources said. For 3D sensing, Kinko is competing for orders for receiver lenses.

In order to hike employees' morale, Kinko raised personnel salaries by an average of about 3% in January 2018, Chen noted.

Kinko Optical chairman and CEO Kent Chen

Photo: Digitimes file photo