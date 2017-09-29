Where is Mong-song Liang taking SMIC: down the Samsung or TSMC path?

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

SMIC has declined to confirm whether Mong-song Liang is working for it although industry players across the Taiwan Strait have claimed thta the former TSMC R&D guru is working in China as a consultant of the Chinese Academy of Science and Technology. Whatever title he may assume, the more curious part of this development is where Liang is taking SMIC.

It is believed that Liang will be fully in charge of SMIC's technology R&D department, and will gauge the company's technological progress and strengths.

Industry observers have noted that Liang has set two major directions for his future tasks. One is to focus on developing 14/10nm process, with all R&D resources devoted to its development. If the 14nm process is successfully developed, it will mean a big win for SMIC.

The second direction will be massive poaching of semiconductor talent from Taiwan to support the development of 14/10nm process. Observers said that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and United Microelectronics (UMC) will bear the brunt of the upcoming impact, and it remains to be seen how Taiwan can prevent such headhunting moves.

Liang earlier expressed great confidence that he can help SMIC with mass fabrication using 14/10nm FinFET process, which would be an extremely precious breakthrough for China's iconic wafer foundry house. In this aspect, however, Liang will have to first determine which way to take in developing the 14nm FinFET process: the Samsung roadmap or the TSMC-like path.

Having just left Samsung, Liang should be well-versed in the Korea giant's process technologies. But the common practice for wafer foundry houses across the Taiwan Strait is to embrace TSMC-like process. The advantage of such a TSMC-like path is that when a foundry reaches volume production for a certain process, it could become a second supplier for the process.

One factor underlying the decision between Samsung's roadmap and the TSMC-like process is the acceptance of IC design clients. Another factor concerns the purchases of production equipment and how much of the existing equipment has to be replaced. These are some of the factors that Liang will have to consider.

If Liang can work out the 14nm FINFET process in the short time, then the development of the 10nm process will become easier. If everything goes smoothly with SMIC, it may be able to narrow its technological gap with SMIC and Samsung to only one process generation. This will be significant for China's semiconductor industry.

It remains to be seen how SMIC is going to develop its advanced processes.

Photo: Digitimes file photo