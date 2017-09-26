Taipei, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 08:43 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
30°C
SMIC to build new plant in Ningbo
Jean Chu, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) plans to set up a new plant in Ningbo, China where the pure-play foundry will install its specialty process technology R&D and production lines, according to company marketing director Richard Shen.

Ningbo boasts one of the busiest container ports in China, and the city is located near SMIC's headquarters in Shanghai, said Shen. Besides, a mature semiconductor materials supply chain has already been formed locally in Ningbo which will help SMIC build China's largest specialty IC process manufacturing site, Shen indicated.

In addition, SMIC is engaged in its fab expansions in Shenzhen. According to China's local media reports, SMIC is establishing a 12-inch IC production line at its manufacturing site in Shenzhen, which will be the very first 12-inch fab in South China. The new 12-inch line will be engaged in the manufacture of chips made using mature 65/55nm process technologies, with volume production slated for early 2018.

The total designed capacity for SMIC's new 12-inch fab in Shenzhen is 40,000 units monthly, which the company expects to achieve by 2020, according to the reports.

SMIC also has an 8-inch fab in Shenzhen with monthly capacity reaching 30,000 wafers. The company plans to expand the fab capacity to a total of 60,000 units monthly by the end of 2018, with a total investment of CNY2 billion (US$302.1 million).

Realtime news

  • Tongwei Solar to boost annual production capacity to 10.5GWp

    Before Going to Press | 10h 54min ago

  • Chongqing HKC breaks ground for second 8.6G line

    Before Going to Press | 10h 57min ago

  • GIS expects shipment momentum to continue into 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 4min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom signs cooperation MoU with Cisco

    Before Going to Press | 11h 12min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile to see ARPU grow significantly in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 17min ago

  • Taiwan market: HMD Global launches Nokia 8

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • Diode maker HY Electronic to put increased focus on automotive

    Before Going to Press | 11h 24min ago

  • MediaTek likely to meet high-end of 3Q17 guidance

    Before Going to Press | 11h 35min ago

  • AMD to launch 12nm Ryzen chips in February 2018

    Before Going to Press | 11h 39min ago

  • DRAM chipmakers to insert EUVL for sub-10nm node manufacturing

    Before Going to Press | 11h 44min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link