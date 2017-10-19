Will Mong-song Liang face another trade secrets lawsuit?

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

Mong-song Liang, who had overseen advanced process R&D at TSMC and Samsung Foundry, has recently begun his new stint at another IC foundry, SMIC. In his new role, Liang is expected to assist the China-based company to move into FinFET production at 14nm and below.

Liang has been a controversial figure in Asia's foundry industry. Before joining Samsung, Liang had worked for TSMC for nearly 20 years and played a key role in TSMC's FinFET fabrication process development. Liang left TSMC in 2008 and joined Samsung's foundry operations. Liang became CTO of Samsung's system LSI division in July 2011, only to find himself involved in a trade secrets lawsuit brought by his former employer in Taiwan.

Industry observers believe that Liang played a key role in allowing Samsung to beat TSMC in the 14/16nm FinFET race and assisted the Korea vendor in taking back chip orders from Apple. TSMC had to sue his former employee to defend its technology leadership position.

In August 2015, TSMC secured a Supreme Court injunction in Taiwan against Liang, prohibiting him from working for Samsung in any form until the end of that year.

Rumors about SMIC approaching Liang surface in end-2016

Industry rumors started to surface at the end of 2016 that SMIC was seeking to recruit Liang from Samsung. Around the same time China's Tsinghua Unigroup was said to have asked TSMC's former CEO Rick Tsai to lead its contract manufacturing business. It all shows that China's semiconductor companies are keen to catch up with the industry leaders.

Under Liang's leadership, SMIC's R&D division has set two goals: One is to make a leap to FinFETs, and the other is to headhunt talent from Taiwan's semiconductor industry.

SMIC following its provisional board meeting on October 16 announced the appointment of Liang as SMIC's co-CEO. SMIC chairman Zixue Zhou indicated in a statement that Liang's "excellence and successful experience in advanced IC process development and management ... will further enhance SMIC's ability to develop process technology and narrow the advanced technology gap between SMIC and its international peers."

In the same statement, Liang noted being SMIC's co-CEO "is not merely an opportunity, but also a challenge."

SMIC newly-appointed CTO

On the heels of SMIC's appointment of its new co-CEO, the China-based foundry disclosed its former VP Mei-sheng Zhou has rejoined the company. Zhou was CTO for Lam Research China before returning to SMIC.

SMIC on October 12 appointed Zhou as its executive VP of technology R&D. Prior to her first stint at SMIC, Zhou held a number of management positions at Chartered Semiconductor (later Globalfoundries), TSMC and UMC. At TSMC, Zhou used to work under the management of Liang. Zhou's return indicates that Liang is keen to establish a R&D team for SMIC.

Samsung ready to sue Liang?

Speculation has circulated in the industry that Samsung is ready to sue Liang for allegedly breaching a non-competition clause. In less than two months after Liang's departure from Samsung, Liang started to work for rival SMIC.

High-level executives at SMIC are trying to intervene to such litigation, but industry observers believe Samsung will not let Liang off the hook easily.

Mong-song Liang

Photo: SMIC