Taiwan university opens AI research center

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) in southern Taiwan has unveiled the AI Service and Data (AIS&D) Center to support the school, industries and government organizations in artificial intelligence research, big data analysis and solve problems.

The center is equipped with Taiwan's first Nvidia DGX-1, a hardware/software integrated system specifically for deep learning application and AI accelerated analysis. Costing NT$7 million (US$233,300), Nvidia DGX-1 can quickly process and visualize data, and design complicated neural networks, with computing capability equivalent to a computer cluster of 250 x86 servers and a maximum data transfer speed of 768GB per second.

The center will support NCKU's AI R&D and application of AI technology to smart robots, smart manufacturing, smart medical care and others. It will play an important role in the university's cooperation with the government of Tainan City to develop smart city solutions, digital administration and analyze the city's big data.

The university also unveiled an autonomous driving car prototype with core AI technologies, including processing of sensing data, decision making, control and drive as well as system integration jointly developed by NCKU's College of Engineering, College of Electric Engineering and Computer Science and College of Planning and Design. The prototype car will undergo road tests on campus in the first or second quarter of 2018.

Photo: National Cheng Kung University