Taiwan eases rules on hiring foreign professionals

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan has eased rules to facilitate introduction of foreign professionals and R&D talent needed to support tech innovations and applications in the fields of semiconductor, AI (artificial intelligence), big data, smart production, and smart medicine, according to its National Development Council (NDC).

NDC said that a spate of amendments to the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals will take effect on February 8. Among them is that spouses, minor children or disabled adult children will be eligible to apply for permanent residency together with senior foreign professionals after they have lived in Taiwan for five years, and spend no fewer than 183 days in the country each year.

Once a foreign professional has obtained permanent residency, his or her children aged over 20 will be allowed to file an application with the Ministry of Labor for a work permit, provided they meet specific conditions.

The maximum duration of visitor stay in Taiwan allowed for parents of foreign professionals will be extended to one year from the current six months.

Moreover, foreign professionals with permanent residency will be covered by the New Labor Pension System, and their spouses and children will no longer have to wait for six months before enjoying the National Health Insurance coverage.

In addition, a 4-in-1 Employment Gold Card including work permit, residency visa, alien residency permit and re-entry permit will be issued to foreign professionals. The government will also build a "Contact Taiwan" website by December 2018 to serve as a talent matching platform for domestic enterprises and overseas professionals, NDC indicated.