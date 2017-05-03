Chicony Power nets NT$0.61 per share for 1Q17

Power supply maker Chicony Power Technology has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting net EPS of NT$0.61 (US$0.02).
As shipments of power supplies used in cloud computing, smart home-use and LED devices and game consoles keep increasing, the revenue proportion for power supplies used in PCs dropped to 54% from 57% recorded in first-quarter 2016, Chicony Power said.
Chicony Power: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)
Item
1Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
5,905
(26.42%)
10.13%
Gross margin
16.80%
(1.47pp)
2.28pp
Net operating profit
228.9
(56.52%)
130.81%
Net profit
222.3
(72%)
29.56%
Net EPS (NT$)
0.61
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017