Chicony Electronics reports increased revenues for September

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.205 billion (US$270.23 million) for September 2017, representing a 14.84% increase on month and 6.56% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$57.121 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.25% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Chicony Electronics totaled NT$77.013 billion in consolidated revenues, down 4.52% sequentially on year.

Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Sep-17 8,205 14.8% 6.6% 57,121 2.3% Aug-17 7,145 16% 1.3% 48,916 1.6% Jul-17 6,160 (14.9%) (1%) 41,771 1.6% Jun-17 7,239 20.2% 4.6% 35,612 2.1% May-17 6,025 11.4% (0.5%) 28,373 1.5% Apr-17 5,406 (18%) 2.2% 22,348 2% Mar-17 6,594 26.7% 2.5% 16,942 1.9% Feb-17 5,204 1.2% 13.3% 10,348 1.5% Jan-17 5,144 (28.4%) (8.2%) 5,144 (8.2%) Dec-16 7,181 (0.5%) 3.1% 77,013 (4.5%) Nov-16 7,217 6.8% (2%) 69,833 (5.2%) Oct-16 6,755 (12.3%) (4%) 62,616 (5.6%) Sep-16 7,700 9.1% 2.4% 55,861 (5.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017