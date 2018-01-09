Chicony revenues drop in December

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Chicony Electronics has announced consolidated revenues of NT$6.61 billion (US$222.76 million) for December 2017, down 7.81% on month and 7.96% on year. For 2017, consolidated sales totaled NT$78.16 billion, growing 1.47% on year.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company generated consolidated revenues of NT$21.03 billion, down 2.2% sequentially.

Despite a drop in fourth-quarter 2017 revenues, Chicony is expected to report profit increases thanks to strong demand for its gaming and smart home products.

For 2018, with sensing technologies such as face recognition to become more mature with growing adoption by more applications, demand for images-related products is expected to rise and help Chicony increase its presence in the market.

Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 6,609 (7.8%) (8%) 78,156 1.5% Nov-17 7,168 (1.3%) (0.7%) 71,548 2.5% Oct-17 7,259 (11.5%) 7.5% 64,379 2.8% Sep-17 8,205 14.8% 6.6% 57,121 2.3% Aug-17 7,145 16% 1.3% 48,916 1.6% Jul-17 6,160 (14.9%) (1%) 41,771 1.6% Jun-17 7,239 20.2% 4.6% 35,612 2.1% May-17 6,025 11.4% (0.5%) 28,373 1.5% Apr-17 5,406 (18%) 2.2% 22,348 2% Mar-17 6,594 26.7% 2.5% 16,942 1.9% Feb-17 5,204 1.2% 13.3% 10,348 1.5% Jan-17 5,144 (28.4%) (8.2%) 5,144 (8.2%) Dec-16 7,185 (0.4%) 3.1% 77,018 (4.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018