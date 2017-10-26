SK Hynix posts record revenues, earnings for 3Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 October 2017]

SK Hynix saw its revenues, operating profits and net profits reach record-high levels for the third consecutive quarter in the third quarter of 2017.

SK Hynix reported operating profits of KRW3.74 trillion (US$3.32 billion) on consolidated revenues of KRW8.1 trillion for the third quarter of 2017. Revenues for the quarter were up 91% from a year ago and 21% on quarter, while operating profits represented increases of 23% sequentially and a robust 415% on year.

SK Hynix disclosed its DRAM bit shipments increased 17% sequentially in the third quarter, while ASPs rose 6%. Demand for mobile devices enjoyed a seasonal pick-up during the quarter while that for servers remained strong, according to the chipmaker.

As for NAND flash, bit shipments grew 16% on quarter while ASPs fell 3%. The company credited the shipment increase to new smartphone roll-outs during the third quarter.

SK Hynix generated net profits of KRW3.06 trillion in the third quarter of 2017, up 24% sequentially and a significant 411% on year.

SK Hynix will remain focused on server-use and mobile DRAMs, and plans to enter mass production of DRAM chips using 1Xnm process technology in the fourth quarter, the company said. SK Hynix is also gearing up for shipments of HBM2 products in the fourth quarter.

As for NAND flash, SK Hynix expects to start mass producing 72-layer 3D NAND chips for high-density mobile solutions and SSDs in the fourth quarter. It also plans to soon mass produce 512Gb chips developed recently and is looking to enter the enterprise SSD market segment in 2018, the company noted.