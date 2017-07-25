SK Hynix delivers another quarter of record results

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

SK Hynix saw its revenues, operating profits and net profits reach record-high levels for the second consecutive quarter in the second quarter of 2017.

SK Hynix reported operating profits of KRW3.05 trillion (US$2.74 billion) on consolidated revenues of KRW6.69 trillion for the second quarter of 2017. Revenues for the quarter were up 70% from a year ago and 6% on quarter, while operating profits represented increases of 24% sequentially and a robust 574% on year.

"During the second quarter, favorable market conditions continued to raise memory semiconductor prices," SK Hynix indicated.

SK Hynix disclosed its DRAM bit shipments increased 3% sequentially in the second quarter, while ASPs rose 11%. Demand particularly that from the server sector led to both shipment and ASP growth.

As for NAND flash, bit shipments declined 6% on quarter while ASPs rose 8%. The company attributed the shipment decrease to sluggish growth in demand for smartphones.

SK Hynix generated net profits of KRW2.47 trillion in the second quarter of 2017, up 30% sequentially and a significant 763% on year.

Looking forward, SK Hynix will maintain its leading position in the memory market with complete offerings centered on server and mobile applications, the company said. SK Hynix is also scheduled to begin mass production of LPDDR4X chips and 1Xnm DRAM products in the second half of 2017.

In addition, SK Hynix will begin to manufacture 3D NAND flash chips in a full scale at its M14 fab, the company said. SK Hynix plans to supply its 72-layer 3D NAND chips for mobile solutions and consumer SSD products at the end of 2017 and then enterprise SSDs in 2018.