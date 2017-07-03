Taipei, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 15:40 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
DJI pushing network scan drone to catch interference problem
Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

China-based drone vendor DJI at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shangahai 2017 showcased a drone product that it has developed with China Comservice. The drone is equipped with the Skycells system that is able to detect wireless signal strengths to help improve network connection stability.

DJI pointed out that telecom carriers used to rely on manpower to locate the problem spots of a network when there are interferences or weak signals. However, the DJI drone allows telecom carriers to scan any area to quickly find interference sources and improve efficiency.

Some research firms predict that drone shipments will reach nearly three million units in 2017, up 40% from 2016, while revenues generated by the products will surpass US$6 billion, up nearly 35% from a year ago.

Realtime news

  • China market: TV brand vendors see disappointing sales in 1H17

    Displays | 27min ago

  • Commentary: Merits of Cisco acquisition policy

    Mobile + telecom | 55min ago

  • AMD appoints Abhi Talwalkar to board of directors

    IT + CE | 1h 9min ago

  • Broadcom agrees to restrictions on access to sensitive Cisco info in Brocade deal, says FTC

    Bits + chips | 1h 19min ago

  • LGD solicits equity investment from Apple for 6G OLED plant, says report

    Displays | 1h 25min ago

  • CCI expects rising demand in 2H17, says paper

    IT + CE | 1h 27min ago

  • LG Display, BOE, Tianma to mass produce flexible AMOLED panels in 2H17

    Displays | 1h 55min ago

  • CHPT enjoys another month of record revenues

    Bits + chips | 2h 6min ago

  • Taiwan proposes 8-year infrastructure development program

    Bits + chips | 2h 7min ago

  • Pegatron sees weak smartphone and notebook orders

    Before Going to Press | Jul 3, 22:04

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link