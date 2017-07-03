DJI pushing network scan drone to catch interference problem

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

China-based drone vendor DJI at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shangahai 2017 showcased a drone product that it has developed with China Comservice. The drone is equipped with the Skycells system that is able to detect wireless signal strengths to help improve network connection stability.

DJI pointed out that telecom carriers used to rely on manpower to locate the problem spots of a network when there are interferences or weak signals. However, the DJI drone allows telecom carriers to scan any area to quickly find interference sources and improve efficiency.

Some research firms predict that drone shipments will reach nearly three million units in 2017, up 40% from 2016, while revenues generated by the products will surpass US$6 billion, up nearly 35% from a year ago.