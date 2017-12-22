Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:34 (GMT+8)
mostly clear
Taipei
19°C
DJI to push drones for commercial applications
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 December 2017]

China-based drone player Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology (DJI), which currently has two-thirds of the worldwide consumer drone market, is planning to expand into the commercial sector to cover applications including agriculture, green energy, film and television, construction, media and emergency rescue.

For the agriculture drone sector, DJI believes drone's operating efficiency will be greatly improved with new technology developments. Under the sector, the plant protection is one of the major applications. In November, China had around 11,000 drones in use for plant protection, of which around 7,500 units are DJI's MG series products.

Although China's plant protection drone market is estimated to reach saturation within 2-3 years, DJI is still planning to push new technologies for the product line. The company will also partner with plant protection teams to offer competitive drones and training services to help users to save costs.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link