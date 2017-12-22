DJI to push drones for commercial applications

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 December 2017]

China-based drone player Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology (DJI), which currently has two-thirds of the worldwide consumer drone market, is planning to expand into the commercial sector to cover applications including agriculture, green energy, film and television, construction, media and emergency rescue.

For the agriculture drone sector, DJI believes drone's operating efficiency will be greatly improved with new technology developments. Under the sector, the plant protection is one of the major applications. In November, China had around 11,000 drones in use for plant protection, of which around 7,500 units are DJI's MG series products.

Although China's plant protection drone market is estimated to reach saturation within 2-3 years, DJI is still planning to push new technologies for the product line. The company will also partner with plant protection teams to offer competitive drones and training services to help users to save costs.