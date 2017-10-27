Taipei, Saturday, October 28, 2017 12:38 (GMT+8)
Taiwan sets rules for drone operation
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 27 October 2017]

The Taiwan's government has approved a draft amendment to Civil Aviation Act proposed by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) specifically for regulating operation of civilian drones.

Any drone weighing over 250g should be registered with MOTC or local governments. An operating license is required for a drone heavier than 25kg, or those ones weighing over 1kg to 25kg equipped with a GPS navigation system.

Drones operated by individuals should fly at altitudes below 400 feet and should not fly over crowds of people or outdoor gatherings. In addition, drones should be operated in daytime hours.

Violation of the regulation is subject to a fine of up to NT$1.5 million (US$49,580) and confiscation of the drones concerned.

