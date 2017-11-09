Taipei, Saturday, November 11, 2017 02:27 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
DJI launches drone online management platform
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

China-based drone vendor Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology (DJI) has launched DJI FlightHub, a platform for online management of drones, in a bid to tout enterprise customers.

DJI FlightHub enables enterprise users to remotely manage drone operations. It can display real-time map locations of drones, flight data, relevant drone flight regulations, and deliver live video of drone operations to remote control centers to enable real-time communication with drone operators at the scene. The platform can simultaneously deliver live video of up to four drones.

To enhance information security, FlightHub uses Amazon cloud computing servers and adopts SOC (service organization control) 2 standards for data management. FlightHub will further provide private cloud services in the future.

Categories: IT + CE PC, CE

Tags: management online

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link