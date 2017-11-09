DJI launches drone online management platform

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

China-based drone vendor Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology (DJI) has launched DJI FlightHub, a platform for online management of drones, in a bid to tout enterprise customers.

DJI FlightHub enables enterprise users to remotely manage drone operations. It can display real-time map locations of drones, flight data, relevant drone flight regulations, and deliver live video of drone operations to remote control centers to enable real-time communication with drone operators at the scene. The platform can simultaneously deliver live video of up to four drones.

To enhance information security, FlightHub uses Amazon cloud computing servers and adopts SOC (service organization control) 2 standards for data management. FlightHub will further provide private cloud services in the future.