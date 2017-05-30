Drone market taking off with promising demand from commercial sector

Staff reporter [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

The market for UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), commonly known as drones, is growing quickly thanks to the diversification of products. Demand for consumer, entertainment, professional and commercial-use drones has been gradually emerging.

According to Gartner, almost three million personal and commercial drones will be produced in 2017, 39% more than in 2016. Global revenues for the market are expected to increase 34% to exceed US$6 billion in 2017, and grow further to surpass US$11.2 billion by 2020, said the market research firm.

Drones for commercial purpose have a high technology threshold due to the importance of security and efficiency. Commercial drones normally have a higher payload, longer flight times, and are equipped with a significant amount of sensors and flight controllers. And with higher prices, enterprise drones are shipped in a smaller volume than consumer drones.

The commercial drone market potential has actually drawn the attention of well-known companies, such as Amazon.

Amazon UAV express delivery: Successful trials in the UK and US

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 2013 announced the company's plans to start offering deliveries using drones. As Amazon began to develop drones in the early stages of market development, the company has a lot of patents in the field. One of the patents allows drones to collect data through the sensors provided and receive data from other drones nearby. Data such as location, heading, altitude, etc. will enable drones to independently understand the surrounding environment, which help drones to develop coping strategies when facing danger.

Another recently published patent is related to composite wing UAV. Composite wing drones have both multi-axis and fixed-wing features. By utilizing the concept, Amazon's delivery drones combines vertical lift and horizontal flight capabilities. The advantage of vertical lift is to be able to take off and land without runways, while horizontal flight provides speed and efficiency, and a higher payload to facilitate the delivery of various equipment and supplies. Amazon has not published its model using this patented design, and its follow-up is expected.

Amazon's UAV technology continues to evolve, and its practical drone delivery trials have continued to progress. At the end of 2016, Amazon announced the company had successfully gone through a drone delivery trial in Cambridge, UK. Amazon's Prime Air completed the mission by delivering a TV streaming stick and bag of popcorn. During the trial, the drone independently detected the customer's delivery location using GPS with a flying height of 120 meters. The delivery took only 13 minutes. The trial started with only two customers, and the company said it is looking to work with dozens of customers over the next several months.

In addition, Amazon has R&D centers in the US, Austria and Israel. The company expects to obtain regulatory support for its Prime Air delivery services in the future.

A few months after the success of Amazon's drone delivery trial in the UK, the company had another successful drone delivery trial in the US. In March 2017, Amazon's Prime Air completed its delivery trial during Amazon's MARS 2017 conference at a resort in Palm Springs, Calif. by delivering sunscreen.

Intel showcases a record-breaking 500 drone light show display

Apart from Amazon, many high-tech companies have tapped into the UAV field. According to the Taiwan government-sponsored National Applied Research Laboratories (NARL), the market for consumer drones has been led by China-based Dajiang Innovations. The dominance of Dajiang in the consumer segment has prompted other companies to switch their focus to commercial-use drones.

Intel is among the companies gearing up for the commercial drone market boom. At the 2016 INTERGEO drone conference in Hamburg, Germany the company announced its Falcon 8+ UAV for inspection, mapping and other industrial applications.

Intel in January 2016 acquired Germany-based drone developer and manufacturer Ascending Technologies. Intel combined Ascending's in-house developed sensing and evading algorithms with its UAV technology, and has successfully developed the Falcon 8+ model characterized by a V-shaped 8-axis redundant structure. The model weighs about six pounds, and can reach speeds of up to 35 miles per hour and fly for up to 26 minutes at a time on a redundant power pack.

Intel has also acquired German drone software startup MAVinci. The acquisition enabled the company's successful development of the Intel Shooting Star designed specifically for light shows. The Intel Shooting Star drones are made with a styrofoam body and plastics with a weight of only 280g. The drones have built-in LED lights to create over four billion color combinations.

The Intel Shooting Star drone system combined with Intel's animation software automatically creates a light show with arranged flight paths. Control staff only needs a light show design to confirm the use of the number of drones and flight locations. The Intel Shooting Star drone system allows one pilot to control hundreds of drones using a laptop.

The most popular performance of the Intel Shooting Star drone system was undoubtedly that during the Super Bowl LI Halftime show. When pop star Lady Gaga's performance began, 300 Intel Shooting Star drones lit up the sky in a choreographed aerial performance. The drones created a backdrop of colorful formations in the sky including twinkling stars that transformed into red and blue moving stars, before creating the American Flag. The Intel Shooting Star drones also formed the Pepsi and Intel logos in the sky.

Intel also holds the World Record for having "The Most UAVs Airborne Simultaneously" with 500 Intel Shooting Star drones lighting up the sky.

Easing of laws to stimulate UAV market growth

The commercial UAV market growth will depend on the progress of relevant laws and regulations. The US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Part 107 regulations published in June 2016 is the new rules for small unmanned aircraft operations. It is generally believed that the clarification of rules related to the use of UAVs will bring new business opportunities to the US commercial UAV industry.

In the US, although new regulations relax UAV operator qualification and some norms, the regulations still require the operators to keep an unmanned aircraft within visual line of sight which is relatively unfavorable to the development of drone delivery services.

Intense price competition in consumer drone market; Commercial drones a new blue ocean

According to the US FAA, sales of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for commercial purposes are expected to grow from 600,000 in 2016 to 2.7 million by 2020, while small, hobbyist UAS purchases may grow to as many as 4.3 million from 1.9 million.

Market research firm Tractica in its research report forecast unit shipments of consumer drones will increase more than tenfold from 6.4 million in 2015 to 67.9 million by 2021. The market revenue growth will mostly come from shipment growth, however, due to falling ASPs for consumer drones.

According to Goldman Sachs estimates, the average unit price of consumer drones will be cut to less than US$1,000, while the price of commercial UAVs will be between US$30,000 and US$80,000.

China-based Dajiang Innovations owns as high as 70% of the global consumer drone market. Taiwan-based drone players including Geosat Aerospace & Technology, Uaver and Sky-tech Taiwan Electronics with their commercial drones are eyeing the market potential. In addition, as the UAV industry supply chain is similar to the consumer electronics sector, Taiwan-based chips and components suppliers have stepped into the UAV field. MediaTek, for example, has its Helio X20 chips incorporated into UAV designs. It is generally believed that UAVs will be another driver of Taiwan's electronic components industry growth.

Intel Shooting Star drone light show display

Source: Intel