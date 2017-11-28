Taipei, Wednesday, November 29, 2017 06:43 (GMT+8)
DJI dominates drone market, says VP
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

China-based Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology (DJI) has kept developing innovative drone models for various applications and has occupied over 70% of the global consumer drone market, according to company vice president Xu Huabin.

Founded in 2006, DJI was initially engaged in developing flight control for model helicopters. In 2012, DJI stepped into multi-rotor drones for sports. As demand grew for using drones to take pictures, DJI launched photography drones after overcoming technical issues including those about cameras and cloud computing platform.

DJI then expanded its user base from professional photographers to general consumers by unveiling drones-like consumer electronics for recreational use, enabled by simplified operations and sensing technology.

In 2016, DJI further started developing commercial drones. Different industries have different requirements concerning flight platforms, hardware, software and supporting services, and DJI has developed drones for field inspections of power lines, bridges, agricultural crops, security patrols, emergency relief and media broadcast.

In 2016, drones around the world logged 37.28 million flights, 26.66 million kilometers in traveling distance, and total flying time of 3.66 million hours, according to DJI.

DJI set up an Unmanned Aerial Systems Training Center to cultivate professional operators of drones for enterprise users in June 2016. Currently, the training focuses on five areas of drone application: field inspection of infrastructure, aerial photography and video recording, agricultural field inspection, security patrol and aerial surveying for mapping.

The training center has more than 80 branches in China, where it has trained more than 7,000 people. In 2017, JDI offered such training services abroad for the first time in Taiwan.

