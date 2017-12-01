Global semiconductor industry continues upward trend in 3Q17, says IHS Markit

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 1 December 2017]

The semiconductor industry continued its upward trend in the third quarter of 2017, notching a 12% sequential growth to US$113.9 billion with strength across all application markets, according to IHS Markit.

As memory prices remain high and the wireless market continues to see strong demand through the fourth quarter, 2017 is shaping up to be a record-breaking year for the semiconductor industry. IHS Markit projects that semiconductor revenues will reach a record-high of US$428.9 billion in 2017, representing a growth rate of 21% on year.

Semiconductor revenues from wireless applications were a record high US$34.8 billion in the third quarter, representing nearly 31% of the total semiconductor market. IHS Markit anticipates an even bigger fourth quarter for wireless applications, projecting US$37.5 billion in revenues - and more than US$131 billion for the full-year 2017.

The DRAM industry had another record quarter with US$19.8 billion in revenues in the third quarter, exceeding the prior record by more than $3 billion.

The NAND industry had another record quarter as well, growing 12.9% in the third quarter of 2017, with total revenues reaching US$14.2 billion.

The NAND market is expected to soften exiting 2017 and into early next year, as the industry transition to 3D NAND technology continues to progress and the market enters a traditionally slower demand period, IHS Markit said.

Samsung Electronics officially passed Intel to become the number-one semiconductor supplier in the world in the third quarter of 2017, growing 14.9% sequentially. Intel now comes in at number two, with SK Hynix securing the third rank in terms of semiconductor revenues for the third quarter.

In terms of semiconductor revenues, Qualcomm surpassed Broadcom to secure the number-five spot, while Nvidia made its way into the top-10 ranking for the first time ever.