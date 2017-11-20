Taipei, Tuesday, November 21, 2017 12:18 (GMT+8)
Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$5.5 billion in January-October
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 November 2017]

The Taiwan's government approved 2,719 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$5.523 billion in January-October 2017, decreasing 4.19% and 46.33%, respectively, on year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

In the same period, MOEA approved 396 outward direct investment projects (except in China) by Taiwan-based investors with a total value of US$8.611 billion, down 4.81% and 16.84% on year, respectively.

Also in January-October, MOEA approved 114 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$179.56 million. On the other hand, there were 424 approved projects of direct investment in China by Taiwan-based investors with a total amount of US$6.849 billion.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-October 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Netherlands

1,847.041

33.44%

British Islands in Caribbean

3,751.535

43.57%

British Islands in Caribbean

1,370.861

24.82%

Singapore

914.365

10.62%

Japan

511.868

9.27%

Australia

593.082

6.89%

Samoa

306.413

5.55%

Vietnam

571.269

6.63%

Canada

251.526

4.55%

Thailand

547.760

6.36%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

