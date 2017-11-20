Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$5.5 billion in January-October

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 November 2017]

The Taiwan's government approved 2,719 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$5.523 billion in January-October 2017, decreasing 4.19% and 46.33%, respectively, on year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

In the same period, MOEA approved 396 outward direct investment projects (except in China) by Taiwan-based investors with a total value of US$8.611 billion, down 4.81% and 16.84% on year, respectively.

Also in January-October, MOEA approved 114 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$179.56 million. On the other hand, there were 424 approved projects of direct investment in China by Taiwan-based investors with a total amount of US$6.849 billion.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-October 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Netherlands 1,847.041 33.44% British Islands in Caribbean 3,751.535 43.57% British Islands in Caribbean 1,370.861 24.82% Singapore 914.365 10.62% Japan 511.868 9.27% Australia 593.082 6.89% Samoa 306.413 5.55% Vietnam 571.269 6.63% Canada 251.526 4.55% Thailand 547.760 6.36%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017