Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$5.5 billion in January-October

The Taiwan's government approved 2,719 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) with a total value of US$5.523 billion in January-October 2017, decreasing 4.19% and 46.33%, respectively, on year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
In the same period, MOEA approved 396 outward direct investment projects (except in China) by Taiwan-based investors with a total value of US$8.611 billion, down 4.81% and 16.84% on year, respectively.
Also in January-October, MOEA approved 114 investment projects proposed by China-based enterprises with a total value of US$179.56 million. On the other hand, there were 424 approved projects of direct investment in China by Taiwan-based investors with a total amount of US$6.849 billion.
MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, January-October 2017 (US$m)
Foreign direct investment
Outward investment
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
Country/area
Total value for approved projects
Proportion of grand total value
Netherlands
1,847.041
33.44%
British Islands in Caribbean
3,751.535
43.57%
British Islands in Caribbean
1,370.861
24.82%
Singapore
914.365
10.62%
Japan
511.868
9.27%
Australia
593.082
6.89%
Samoa
306.413
5.55%
Vietnam
571.269
6.63%
Canada
251.526
4.55%
Thailand
547.760
6.36%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017